Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $12.20 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. Westrock makes up 2.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Westrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

