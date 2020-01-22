Exco Technologies (XTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Exco Technologies to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million.

XTC stock opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

