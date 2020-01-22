Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stake Raised by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 8,745,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

