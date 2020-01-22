EXMR Hits One Day Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001909 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000456 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

