Exosis Trading Down 3.1% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $58,053.00 and approximately $30,551.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 493,956 coins and its circulating supply is 328,956 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

