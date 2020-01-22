Expanse (EXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,345.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Expanse has a market cap of $564,693.00 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,772,693 coins and its circulating supply is 18,732,356 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

