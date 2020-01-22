Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 941,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 249.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,179 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,609 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

