Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a news impact score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

XOM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 3,485,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,380,965. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

