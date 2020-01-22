Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $75.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 212,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 656,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

