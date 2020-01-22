Facebook (FB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.56.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

