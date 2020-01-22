Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,716,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

