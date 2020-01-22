Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Facebook stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $222.29. 3,533,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

