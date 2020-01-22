Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.73

Media headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.