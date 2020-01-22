Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.26.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $222.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.