Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $396,311.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Faceter has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $396,311.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $10.39 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.79 or 0.05504531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033621 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.