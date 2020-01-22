Fatcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Fatcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1.36 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.58 or 0.05465464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About Fatcoin

Fatcoin (FAT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Fatcoin's total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,655,308 tokens.

The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

