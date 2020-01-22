Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Releases Earnings Results

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FBSS opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.43. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.