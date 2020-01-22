FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million.

FBK opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

