Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $5,323.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001307 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 265,215,640 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

