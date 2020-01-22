Fetch Price Down 6.7% This Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.44 or 0.05469312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.