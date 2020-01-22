Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

FIL traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.