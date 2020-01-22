Financial Comparison: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) versus NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 0 10 0 3.00

NetEase has a consensus target price of $341.45, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.68 $15.51 million N/A N/A NetEase $9.77 billion 4.46 $930.91 million $6.87 49.55

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $16.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NetEase pays out 240.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 9.45% 27.38% 3.78% NetEase 27.21% 37.50% 20.90%

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetEase beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

