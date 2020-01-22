Financial Comparison: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NYSE:NECB)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BankUnited pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.58 billion 2.10 $324.87 million $2.36 14.79 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.87 $13.03 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BankUnited and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 2 0 2.14 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 18.04% 9.76% 0.87% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BankUnited beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

