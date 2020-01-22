Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

Headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

