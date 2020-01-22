Financial Review: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) versus Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 7.59% 16.02% 11.53% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $42.67 million 1.29 $4.58 million N/A N/A Centogene $47.81 million 5.45 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Psychemedics and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Centogene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

