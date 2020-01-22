Financial Survey: Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30% PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 12.03% 11.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jones Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 4.34 $15.59 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jones Energy.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Jones Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

