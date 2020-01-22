Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Down 25.3% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $141,962.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00331502 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011438 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002225 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

