First Bank (FRBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

