First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 109,240 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

