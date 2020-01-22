First Defiance Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Defiance Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 2,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

