First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $755.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

