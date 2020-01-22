First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in First Horizon National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.