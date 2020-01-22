First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Lowered to $10.50

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 75.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of FR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 27,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

