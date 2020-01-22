First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. On average, analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,411.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,164.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

