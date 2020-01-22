First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

