First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.75. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.20 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,524. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.84 and a 1 year high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

