First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.