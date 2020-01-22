First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 141,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,825. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $40.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

