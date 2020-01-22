First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. 4,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

