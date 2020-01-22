First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 1,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.