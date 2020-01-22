First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) is Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF accounts for 3.4% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 4.07% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

