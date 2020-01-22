First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,346. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

