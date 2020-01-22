First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

LGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

