First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 615,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

