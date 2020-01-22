First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 615,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

