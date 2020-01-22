First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LDSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

