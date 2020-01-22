First Trust Managed Municipal ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,878. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

