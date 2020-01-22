First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

MDIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

