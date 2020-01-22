First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,330. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

