First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

